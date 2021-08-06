NA passes resolution unanimously to condemn attack on Hindu temple

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning an attack on Hindu Temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

The resolution, which was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the House equally in pain and stood with the Hindu community on this incident.

The resolution said that Prime Minister Imran has also strongly condemned the incident and issued directives of strict action against the element involved in it.

The Constitution of Pakistan gave complete protection to the rights of minorities. The House expressed strong resolve to ensure the protection of minorities' rights and their religious places.

On this issue, government and the whole nation were on same page.