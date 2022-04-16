UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Resolution Unanimously To Express Grief Over Demise Of Begum Edhi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 03:45 PM

NA passes resolution unanimously to express grief over demise of Begum Edhi

The National Assembly on Saturday passed unanimously resolution to express deep grief over demise of Begum Bilquis Bano Edhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday passed unanimously resolution to express deep grief over demise of Begum Bilquis Bano Edhi.

"The House expresses its deep grief over the passing of Begum Bilquis Bano Edhi whose incomparable services and selfless devotion to the downtrodden and disenfranchised people of Pakistan have served and continue to serve as an inspiration for the world," said the resolution moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on behalf of all parties.

The House also acknowledged that philanthropists like Begum Edhi were a blessing for the nation as she worked tirelessly beside her illustrious husband for over 50 years, building and running charity hospitals, orphanages and mortuaries without seeking any laurels.

"This House appreciates that through her single-handed efforts, Begum Edhi managed to save over 16,000 orphans as she arranged for their adoption, blessing thousands of childless families in the process," it further said.

This House extended its condolences to the family, the Edhi Foundation and to the entire nation over this irreparable loss.

"This House recommends to the government that Begum Edhi be posthumously awarded the highest civil award for her unparalleled services to the country and its people," the resolution said.

