NA Passes Six Bills Including Supreme Court (Number Of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

The National Assembly on Monday passed six bills including “The Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote, following a detailed clause-by-clause review

The bills include the "Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Bill, 2024," the "Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024," Pak Army Amendment Bill, 2024," the Pakistan Air Force Amendment Bill, 2024," and the "Pakistan Navy Amendment Bill, 2024."

The bills were presented by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in the House.

Highlighting the key features of the Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2024, law minister Tarar stated that the number of judges may be increased to as many as 34.

He explained that this measure was aimed at tackling the backlog of cases at the Supreme Court and emphasized that the number of judges would be adjusted over time-based requirements.

Furthermore, the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court has been increased from the current nine to twelve with the passage of the High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

