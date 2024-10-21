NA Passes Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 05:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, paving the way to register Deeni Madaris under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill to amend the Societies Registration Act, 1860 [The Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bills says that Deeni Madaris plays a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.
However, certain serious issues have been noticed in the registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for the registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment.
