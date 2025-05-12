Open Menu

NA Passes Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 09:11 PM

The National Assembly on Monday passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the bill, said that the amendments aim to improve the performance of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The revised law seeks to strengthen regulatory structures, attract greater investment, and promote innovation within the country’s special technology zones.

These zones are designed to boost Pakistan’s tech sector by creating a supportive environment for both local and international companies, contributing to the country's long-term economic transformation.

Seven reports from various parliamentary committees were also presented. Additionally, five new bills were referred to the relevant committees for further review.

Meanwhile, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik laid the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance, 2025 (No. I of 2025) before the National Assembly, in compliance with clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

