NA Passes Ten Government Bills, Refers Four Legislative Proposals To Committees

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:39 PM

National Assembly on Monday passed ten government bills and referred four legislative proposals including two ordinances to the relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Monday passed ten government bills and referred four legislative proposals including two ordinances to the relevant committee.

Ten bills passed by the House included the University of Islamabad Bill, 2020; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2020; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2020; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021;.

Two ordinances including the Elections (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 were laid in the House. According to the Rule 120 (6) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly says that an Ordinance laid before the Assembly under sub-rule (1) of rule 170 shall be deemed to be a Bill introduced in the Assembly on the day it is so laid. As per this rule, the both ordinances were referred to the concerned committees.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari introduced the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was referred to the relevant committee for deliberation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan introduced the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021. It was also referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

