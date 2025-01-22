NA passes "The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, 1972 [The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024].

"The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024," the legislation was introduced by Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.

