Open Menu

NA Passes "The Biological And Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

NA passes "The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024"

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, 1972 [The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024]

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, 1972 [The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024].

"The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024," the legislation was introduced by Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan