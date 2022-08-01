NA passes The Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed The Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 aimed at curbing the use and sale of "Ice" and "crystal meth" in the country.

The Bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi. According to Statement of Objects and Reasons, the Bill stated that the case related to the proposed amendments in Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997. It is stated that Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS), Act, 1997, completely covers the offences relating to Narcotics Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Controlled Substances.

The illegal possession, manufacturing, sale, purchase, distribution etc of Narcotics Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Controlled substances in an offence under Section 6 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS, Act.

1997.The financing of the trafficking of Narcotics Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Controlled Substances in an offence under section 8 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

The Peshawar High Court directed the Federal government to make strict legislation to curb the use and sale of "methamphetamine", popularly known as "ice" and "crystal meth", since this dangerous drug in destroying our young generation. It is also mentioned that the proposed amendments in CNS Act, 1997 cover adequate and reasonable punishment for illicit trafficking of "methamphetamine" a psychotropic substance. Moreover, the punishment for all other illicit drugs has been reviewed, keeping in view the substance and quantity of drugs. In addition to this, the punishment for sale of drugs in educational setting has also been enhanced.