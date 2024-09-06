Open Menu

NA Passes [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024]

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

NA passes [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024]

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed the amendment in the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

The bill was moved by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The bill had already been passed by the Senate.

While briefing the lawmakers, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested to amend Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017, and to remove the acronym FATA, following the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/zah-sra

