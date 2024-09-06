NA Passes [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024]
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed the amendment in the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024].
The bill was moved by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar.
The bill had already been passed by the Senate.
While briefing the lawmakers, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested to amend Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017, and to remove the acronym FATA, following the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settlement11 minutes ago
-
Defence day observed in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels21 minutes ago
-
11 accused held21 minutes ago
-
Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today40 minutes ago
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day42 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard42 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity52 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day1 hour ago
-
U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program1 hour ago
-
P@SHA delegation visits PTA1 hour ago