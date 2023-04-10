Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NA Passes The National University Of Pakistan Bill, 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

NA passes The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed the National University of Pakistan (The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023) clause by clause reading.

The bill was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments/Garrisons Directorate) which is an Executive Department of MoD administers a large number of educational institutions all over the country. The degree colleges under (FGEI Directorate are presently affiliated with seven provincially chartered universities. Variations in the scheme of studies, academic forecast, admission policies, exam schedules, evaluation criteria, grading system and fee structure detrimentally affect the uniformity and surface problems in the migration of students.

Against this backdrop, it is imperative to establish a University that will standardize higher education and provide a single platform for the affiliation of degree colleges.

The FGEI Directorate has proposed to set up National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad. The University will be a unique model and public sector imitative with multi-disciplinary scope, focusing on strengthening and empowering affiliated colleges.

The project will provide equal opportunity to civilian youth from lower and lower-middle-income groups in pursuit of their higher education.

The university aims at achieving excellence in the advancement and dissemination of knowledge in the fields of natural and applied sciences engineering and emerging technologies, management sciences, computing, social sciences, humanities and arts and other such branches of knowledge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Education Reading National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.