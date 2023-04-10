NA passes The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed the National University of Pakistan (The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023) clause by clause reading.

The bill was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments/Garrisons Directorate) which is an Executive Department of MoD administers a large number of educational institutions all over the country. The degree colleges under (FGEI Directorate are presently affiliated with seven provincially chartered universities. Variations in the scheme of studies, academic forecast, admission policies, exam schedules, evaluation criteria, grading system and fee structure detrimentally affect the uniformity and surface problems in the migration of students.

Against this backdrop, it is imperative to establish a University that will standardize higher education and provide a single platform for the affiliation of degree colleges.

The FGEI Directorate has proposed to set up National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad. The University will be a unique model and public sector imitative with multi-disciplinary scope, focusing on strengthening and empowering affiliated colleges.

The project will provide equal opportunity to civilian youth from lower and lower-middle-income groups in pursuit of their higher education.

The university aims at achieving excellence in the advancement and dissemination of knowledge in the fields of natural and applied sciences engineering and emerging technologies, management sciences, computing, social sciences, humanities and arts and other such branches of knowledge.