NA passes "The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The National Assembly here on Wednesday passed a Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001 (The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by clause by clause reading to facilitate local brands to protect their logos in more than 128 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Wednesday passed a Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001 (The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by clause by clause reading to facilitate local brands to protect their logos in more than 128 countries .

The bill was tabled by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

The legislation will also enable local brands for international registration of trademarks and electronic validity/payment of the documents.

According to statement of Objectives and Reasons: President of Pakistan signed the "Instrument of Accession" of the Madrid Protocol on 23rd February, 2021 which was deposited by our Permanent Mission to LIN, Geneva to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 24th February, 2021 to make Pakistan, member of the Madrid System.

The Protocol has been entered into force on 24th May, 2021 for facilitating local brand owners of Pakistan to protect their trademarks in up to 128 countries by filing a single international application in one language and pay one set of fees with WIPO.

To comply with the Madrid Protocol, enabling provisions were incorporated in the Trademarks Ordinance,200l (TMO, 2001).

ln addition to enabling provisions of Madrid Protocol, certain amendments in 'I'MO ,2001were also required to implement best practices of trademarks registration, including to enable electronic services and for robust legal safeguards like IP Tribunals to provide quick and efficient court decisions of IPRs litigation.

Accordingly, the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan has proposed amendments in the TMO, 2001 and prepared a draft'I'rade Marks Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2022.