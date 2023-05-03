UrduPoint.com

NA Passes "The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:20 PM

NA passes "The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The National Assembly here on Wednesday passed a Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001 (The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by clause by clause reading to facilitate local brands to protect their logos in more than 128 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Wednesday passed a Trade Marks Ordinance, 2001 (The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by clause by clause reading to facilitate local brands to protect their logos in more than 128 countries .

The bill was tabled by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

The legislation will also enable local brands for international registration of trademarks and electronic validity/payment of the documents.

According to statement of Objectives and Reasons: President of Pakistan signed the "Instrument of Accession" of the Madrid Protocol on 23rd February, 2021 which was deposited by our Permanent Mission to LIN, Geneva to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 24th February, 2021 to make Pakistan, member of the Madrid System.

The Protocol has been entered into force on 24th May, 2021 for facilitating local brand owners of Pakistan to protect their trademarks in up to 128 countries by filing a single international application in one language and pay one set of fees with WIPO.

To comply with the Madrid Protocol, enabling provisions were incorporated in the Trademarks Ordinance,200l (TMO, 2001).

ln addition to enabling provisions of Madrid Protocol, certain amendments in 'I'MO ,2001were also required to implement best practices of trademarks registration, including to enable electronic services and for robust legal safeguards like IP Tribunals to provide quick and efficient court decisions of IPRs litigation.

Accordingly, the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan has proposed amendments in the TMO, 2001 and prepared a draft'I'rade Marks Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World President Of Pakistan Madrid Geneva Reading February May Commerce Best Court

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

23 minutes ago
 Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrain ..

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

10 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for set ..

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.