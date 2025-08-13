NA Passes Three Bills Including Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority of votes, rejecting amendments proposed by JUI-F member Aliya Kamran while incorporating an amendment proposed by PPP member Syed Naveed Qamar.
Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chauhdry moved the bill further to amend the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024] in the House.
The House passed the bill through clause by clause read. Earlier, the House adopted the motion to consider the bill with 125 votes in its favour and 59 against it.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says, the current security situation requires a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework. The erstwhile amendment of Section 11EEEE of the Act ibid are required to re-inserted to empower the government, Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces with the necessary authority to detain individuals who pose a significant threat to national security.
This provision would allow for the preventative detention of suspects based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, thereby disrupting terrorist plots before they can be executed. This will also provide Law Enforcement Agencies with the legal backing to conduct more effective operations against terrorism. It would facilitate the use of Joint Interrogation Teams (JITs), composed of members from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies to conduct comprehensive inquiries and gather actionable intelligence.
The National Assembly also passed two more bills including the National school of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 as reported by the Standing committees concerned.
The bills were moved by Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz in the House respectively.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarbela 96 percent full as water storage nears capacity across major dams: Wattoo3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on key initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Youth delegation visits Parliament, praises Minister's advocacy3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advancing towards strength & prosperity, says Ishaq Dar at urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh4 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court4 minutes ago
-
NA passes three bills including Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 20244 minutes ago
-
NA reaffirms to safeguard country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity4 minutes ago
-
Victory in May War doubles joy of Independence Day: Abdul Aleem Khan14 minutes ago
-
Special Azadi Train Reaches Hyderabad from Karachi14 minutes ago
-
Grand Event Held in Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and "Learn & Earn" Program14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ports to embrace AI by August 14: Maritime Minister23 minutes ago
-
SC branch recuses itself from Bahria Town Property Auction Case23 minutes ago