NA passes two bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed two bills, reviewing and approving them clause by clause.

The bills included the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the Deposit Protection Corporation Act, 2016, and the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024, aimed at establishing special courts for the adjudication of petitions regarding the immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis.

Both the bills had already been passed by the Senate.

The House also witnessed introduction of three bills including 1) a Bill further to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012 (The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024), 2) Bill to provide for establishment of Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority (The Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024) and 3) a Bill to give effect to the convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, 1972 (The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2024).

The bills refered to the concerns committee for further deliberation and consideration.

Chaudhary Mahmood Bashir Virk also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 (The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024).

Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also laid before National Assembly the report of the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the federation for the years 2020-21, as required by clause (3) of Article 29 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

