UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Two Govt Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:59 PM

NA passes two govt bills

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday took up most of its agenda and passed two government bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday took up most of its agenda and passed two government bills.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the House. He moved another bill � the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023 � into the House which was also passed.

The House also passed a motion for consideration of the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the joint sitting of Parliament.

The Half Year Report of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the State of Pakistan's Economy for the year 2022-2023 was also laid in the House. The House considered two calling attention notices and also took up the question hour.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) at 01:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad National Assembly Technology State Bank Of Pakistan Education Parliament May Government P

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Australian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Australian Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Arada completes 600-home residential complex at Sh ..

Arada completes 600-home residential complex at Sharjah megaproject Aljada

2 minutes ago
 France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, ..

France’s ENGIE invests AED44 billion in energy, water, green hydrogen projects ..

32 minutes ago
 First 100Mcm of Gas From Azerbaijan to Hungary to ..

First 100Mcm of Gas From Azerbaijan to Hungary to Be Delivered by Year-End - Szi ..

8 minutes ago
 70 ASIs of Hazara division promoted to the rank of ..

70 ASIs of Hazara division promoted to the rank of SIs

8 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Chair Seeks Answers From ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Seeks Answers From Blinken Over China Sanctions - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.