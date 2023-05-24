NA passes two govt bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday took up most of its agenda and passed two government bills.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the House. He moved another bill � the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023 � into the House which was also passed.

The House also passed a motion for consideration of the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the joint sitting of Parliament.

The Half Year Report of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the State of Pakistan's Economy for the year 2022-2023 was also laid in the House. The House considered two calling attention notices and also took up the question hour.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) at 01:00 p.m.