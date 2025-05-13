NA Passes Two Private Members’ Bills
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two private members’ bills with a majority vote.
The approved bills are, the International Examination board Bill, 2024 and The Ghurki Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2024.
Both bills had been reviewed and approved by the relevant committees before being presented in the House. The bills were passed clause by clause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes two private members’ bills3 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to martyrs of "Battle of Truth"; says Indian arrogance shattered3 minutes ago
-
Thirteen private members’ bills referred to committees for further review3 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held to address issue of damaged fencing on Motorways: NA told13 minutes ago
-
Five makeshift cattle markets to be set up in Lahore ahead of Eid13 minutes ago
-
Senate election against vacant seat on May 2913 minutes ago
-
Twelve private members’ bills referred to committees for further review23 minutes ago
-
PFA launches E-Learning course;seminar held at UoS:33 minutes ago
-
Nuclear option was never on table: hopefully sense will prevail: Dar43 minutes ago
-
Sweet homes children to be shifted from rented building43 minutes ago
-
14 held with narcotics,weapons43 minutes ago
-
KCEU hails Trump’s mediation offer for resolving Kashmir issue43 minutes ago