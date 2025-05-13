NA passes two private members’ bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two private members’ bills with a majority vote.

The approved bills are, the International Examination board Bill, 2024 and The Ghurki Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2024.

Both bills had been reviewed and approved by the relevant committees before being presented in the House. The bills were passed clause by clause.