NA Passes Two Resolutions To Extend Ordinances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed two resolutions, extending the duration of two ordinances for an additional 120 days.

The resolutions passed by the house included, "That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (IX of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 2nd April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"

The National Assembly passed another resolution, "That the National Assembly resolves to extend the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (X of 2024) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 27th April, 2025, under proviso to sub-paragraph (i) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

