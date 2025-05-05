Open Menu

NA Passes Unanimous Resolution, Condemns India’s Move To Suspend Indus Waters Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.

The resolution was presented by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The resolution said, that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.;

The House rejects all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of 22nd April 2025 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The lawmakers condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.

The resolution condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.

It warns that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation as clearly demonstrated by its robust and valiant response to India’s reckless actions in February 2019; and any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.

The house emphasizes that the people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security, and interests;

The resolution demands that India should be held accountable for its involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries, including Pakistan; and reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for and commitment to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

1 hour ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

1 hour ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

1 hour ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan