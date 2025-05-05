NA Passes Unanimous Resolution, Condemns India’s Move To Suspend Indus Waters Treaty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.
The resolution was presented by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.
The resolution said, that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.;
The House rejects all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of 22nd April 2025 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The lawmakers condemned the orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.
The resolution condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.
It warns that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation as clearly demonstrated by its robust and valiant response to India’s reckless actions in February 2019; and any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.
The house emphasizes that the people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security, and interests;
The resolution demands that India should be held accountable for its involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries, including Pakistan; and reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for and commitment to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes unanimous resolution, condemns India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty1 minute ago
-
Tariq Jameel calls for seeking guidance from Quran for success1 minute ago
-
NA session to continue until May 161 minute ago
-
ICT Police to embrace digitalization, technological uplift in investigations: IG Rizvi1 minute ago
-
DC Kech summons Population Welfare Dept’s staff for verification1 minute ago
-
DC for finalizing sites for handcart bazaars1 minute ago
-
UAF holds symposium on emerging trends in education11 minutes ago
-
145 gangs busted in four months11 minutes ago
-
PRCS promotes Green Action with Plantation & Cleanliness drive in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Mart manager arrested over food quality violation21 minutes ago
-
India’s weaponization of Indus Waters Treaty unacceptable: PM21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be construed as weakness, says Dar21 minutes ago