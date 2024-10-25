NA passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on "Black Day."

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, presented the resolution on the 77th anniversary of the Indian invasion of Kashmir on 27th October 1947. The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiris in their struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

It said that lasting peace and stability in South Asia are contingent upon the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The House reiterated its rejection of India's continued efforts to change the internationally recognized disputed status of India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its demographic structure, and its political landscape. The resolution also condemned the prolonged detention of thousands of political activists and the banning of several Kashmiri political parties.

It said farcical elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot be a substitute for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The resolution demanded India to improve the human rights situation in IIOJK, release all political prisoners, lift a ban on political parties, revoke draconian laws and implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir.

In his address, Engineer Amir Muqam underscored the global recognition of the Kashmiris' struggle, which has been marked by immense sacrifices. He stated that approximately 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred, and over 100,000 homes have been destroyed in the freedom struggle.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s ongoing political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people and lauded the Prime Minister’s efforts at the United Nations General Assembly, where the cases of both Kashmiris and Palestinians were advocated.

APP/zah-sra