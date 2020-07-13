NA passes unanimous resolution on Kashmir martyrs day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution against the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was moved by the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammd Khan on the occasion of "Kashmir Martyrs day" to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are struggling for the freedom from the Indian occupation forces.

Kashmris are observing "Kashmir Martyrs Day" across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 13 to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja on July 13,1931 for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer who was charged for propelling people to defy the Dogra Rule.

The resolution further said that diplomatic and moral support would be extended to the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmiris. It also asked United Nations to take steps to stop continuing atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.