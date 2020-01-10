NA passes “Zainab Alert Bill” to stop abduction, sexual abuse of children

(@fidahassanain)

After National Assembly, the bill will be presented soon before Senate.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) National Assembly approved “Zainab Alert Bill” to stop abduction and sexual abuse of children here on Friday.

According to the details, under the new bill “Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) will be established to stop abduction and sexual abuse of children in the country.

After passage of the bill, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said: “Today finally after a long long wait the Zainab Alert Bill & ICT Persons with Disabilities Bill were passed by National Assembly.

Hoping Senate will pass them on an urgent basis so they become laws. These laws are really needed,”.

Last year, many incidents of sexual abuse took place in Kasur district but abduction and rape of Zainab Ansari was an incident that shocked every conscious citizen in the country. After that the then PML-N government decided to establish a special agency to control such issues.