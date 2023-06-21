UrduPoint.com

NA Pays Respects To Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto On Her 70th Birth Anniversary

NA pays respects to Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto on her 70th Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday, unanimously adopted a resolution in commemoration of the 70th birth anniversary of the late Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, paying homage to her significant role in the struggle for democracy.

Presenting the resolution, PPPP MNA Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar highlighted that today marked the 70th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He emphasized that her political struggle remained vividly imprinted in our minds and hearts and would continue to inspire us.

As the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan and the first woman elected as Prime Minister in the Islamic world, her achievements were widely recognized through lectures and seminars held worldwide, focusing on her unwavering commitment to democracy and political acumen.

This House pays tribute to the indomitable courage, exceptional contributions, and intellectual prowess of the late Benazir Bhutto, expressing the utmost respect for her. Furthermore, it extends prayers for her elevated status and everlasting accomplishments.

Later, the house was adjourned to meet again on June 22, 2023 (Thursday) at 11 a.m.

