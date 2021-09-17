NA pays rich tribute to late veteran Kashmiri leader Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution unanimously to pay rich tribute to late veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away at age of 92 years during incarceration of brutal Indian forces in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on September 1.

The condolence resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhmmad Khan on behalf of the whole House and the people of Pakistan, expressing serious concern over snatching of the body from the family members and not allowing the deceased burial in accordance with Islamic norms by Indian forces.

The House prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani in eternal peace.

House while paying rich tribute to late Ali Geelani for his relentless struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people observed that he (Ali Geelani) dedicated his entire life for the freedom of Kashmir from the illegal clutches of Indian forces and to protect the rights of Kashmiri people.

Despite in long incarceration, the late Hurriyat leader always raised voice against the illegally occupied Indian forces brutalities and barbarism on the innocent Kashmiris, the resolution said.

The entire nation paid salute to valiant struggle of late Ali Geelani for the Kashmir cause.

The House also strongly condemned snatching of the body of late Geelani from the family members besides registering case against them and urged the international community particularly Muslim Ummah to stop India from such cruel tactics.