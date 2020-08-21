NA pays tribute to late Hasil Bizenjo

Members National Assembly (MNA) on Friday profusely paid tribute to seasoned politician and chief of National Party Senator Mir Hisal Bizenjo for his contribution for strengthening of democracy and parliamentary system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Members National Assembly (MNA) on Friday profusely paid tribute to seasoned politician and chief of National Party Senator Mir Hisal Bizenjo for his contribution for strengthening of democracy and parliamentary system.

At the outset of the session, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri suspended proceedings of the house on demand of lawmakers who wanted to honor the memory of late Bizenjo.

The house offered fateha for Hasil Bizenjo who passed away in Karachi on Thursday due to lung cancer.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said the house was of the view that Hasil Bizenjo was a great personality as well as a leader and he had great contribution in the country's politics.

Initiating debate to pay tributes to Hasil Bizenjo, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) member Khawaja Asif said that Senator Hasil Bizenjo was a great national leader and his contribution for the restoration and strengthening of democracy will be remembered for all times to come.

On behalf of his party, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and said political and social services of late Hasil would long be remembered.

Muhammad Aslam Bhootani said the death of Hasil Bizenjo was not only a loss for the Baluchistan province but for entire Pakistan.

Bizenjo was an important national leader who always played a pivotal role for safeguarding rights of Baluchistan and national unity. His political and democratic struggle would always be remembered, he added.

Raja Pervaiz Asharf said that Bizenjo remained in the forefront of the struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy, adding that he was a strong voice in favor of Baluchistan.

PPP leader said that Hasil Bizenjo was a man of principle and always stuck to his stance. "Today, the country has lost, great political worker, parliamentarian and politician, " he added.

Ghous Bakhsh Mahar in his tribute lauded his untiring services for democracy. "Hasil Bizenjo was real voice of Baluchistan and used to raise the issues faced by the people of Baluchistan in the upper and lower houses of Parliament, "he added.

Shakoor Shah said that Hisal Bizenjo had played vital role for strengthening of democracy and for the rights of Baluchistan.

Hasil was a great leader of Baluchistan and his contribution and struggle for development of the country and Baluchistan was appreciable, he observed.

Syed Mehmood Shah said that services of the nationalist leader for Pakistan and especially for Baluchistan were laudable.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said Hisal's death was a big loss to Pakistan and Baluchistan.

Hasil was a patriotic Pakistani who always spoke for the rights of smaller provinces, he added.

He suggested that a gallery should be designated in the Parliament House to recognize the services of leaders like Mir Hasil.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that Hisal always talked about the rights of deprived people.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in her remarks said everybody recognized the democratic struggle of Hasil Bizenjo.

She said his persona was also democratic and he used to raise his voice in a very dignified and democratic manner.

She said Hasil was a strong voice for the rights of Baluchistan and he had left behind a vacuum.

Mohsin Dawar said that Bizenjo always talked about the rights of Baluchistan and his death was a great loss to his province and the country.

Ramesh Kumar said that he had enjoyed friendship with Hisal Bizenjo for the last 22 years.

He said the late Senator made history with his efforts for the cause of democracy.