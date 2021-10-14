NA pays tribute to nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, remembers Pervaiz Malik and Umer Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution paying tributes to renowned nuclear scientist late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for his services to make the defence of the country impregnable.

The resolution was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan expressing grief and sorrow over demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The resolution said that Dr Abdul Qadeer was a benefactor of Pakistan. He was a hero of Pakistan who made Pakistan a nuclear power.

The House in its resolution said that Abdul Qadir Khan is a role model. It stated that following the footsteps of the nuclear scientist, the country and its armed forces are fully prepared for the defense of the homeland.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while paying tributes to the services of Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan, said his services for making the country's defense impregnable will be remembered forever.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The lawmakers including Khawaja Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar, Khalid Hussain Megsi, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Agha Hassan Baloch, Amjid Ali Khan, Rana Tanveer, Aamir Dogar, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mustafa Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar paid tributes to Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan and also late Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and late Umer Shairf.

The lawmakers appreciated the political and parliamentary services of Muhammad Pervaiz Malik saying he lived a clean and transparent life, adding that his political struggle would always be remembered.

It is to mention that Muhammad Pervaiz Malik was sitting MNA from Lahore and he expired due to heart attack on October 11, 2021.

The lawmakers said that the deceased scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was an asset to the nation. They said that Mohsin-e-Pakistan had made Pakistan's defense invincible by making it an atomic power despite unfavorable circumstances.

Terming his death a national tragedy, they said Dr AQ Khan had rendered unforgettable services to the nation. Dr. A.Q Khan has rendered numerous social services for public welfare in the field of education, health, and religious fields, they said.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant all higher ranks in paradise (Jannah).

Earlier, the speaker National Assembly also expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PML (N) leader Pervez Malik, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Umar Sharif.

The House also offered fateha for the departed souls of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and Umar Sharif. The fateha was led by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.