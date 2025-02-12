NA pays tribute to women on National Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday paid tribute to the women for their pivotal role in the nation's progress and their steadfast commitment to equality and justice.

A resolution, tabled by Shahida Rehmani, was passed by the National Assembly, stating: "On this historic day, February 12, 2025, as we commemorate National Women's Day, this Parliament pays tribute to the women of Pakistan for their immeasurable contributions to the nation's progress, their resilience in the face of adversity, and their unwavering commitment to achieving equality and justice."

The resolution emphasized that National Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the indispensable role of women in shaping society, strengthening families, empowering communities, and driving the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus honored Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra'ana Liaquat Ali Khan, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, acknowledging their leadership and legacy.

The resolution further reaffirmed the commitment to building a nation where women are not only equal partners but also leaders, innovators, and change-makers, striving for a future where every woman in Pakistan can thrive without fear, discrimination, or inequality.

APP/zah-sra