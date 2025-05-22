Open Menu

NA Petroleum Committee Praises Armed Forces, Reviews Energy Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM

NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum on Thursday expressed strong solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their professional handling of recent national security challenges and reviewed key reforms underway in the energy sector.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Syed Mustafa Mehmood, began with prayers (Fatiha) for the victims of the recent suicide attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik briefed the committee on the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Bill, 2025. He explained that while phasing out captive power generation had been under consideration for some time, implementation was delayed due to political and economic constraints.

He said the shift of industries from captive power systems to the national grid aims to optimise surplus electricity, improve power sector efficiency, and ease economic pressures.

He emphasised that a broad consultation process had shaped the bill, with key input facilitated by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The minister assured the committee that the bill is designed in the public interest and will not disrupt industrial operations. Protections for industries have been included in the legislation.

He also said that high electricity costs remain a major concern and stressed the importance of meeting public demand through grid supply.

He directed that the transition plan, prepared by the Power Division, be shared with the committee for review.

After detailed discussions, the committee recommended the bill for approval in the National Assembly. However, it deferred further debate on the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to allow more time for detailed review and better-informed input.

The committee stressed the importance of inclusive and high-quality consultation in energy reforms. Members were informed that the Power and Petroleum Divisions are working in close coordination under the Prime Minister’s directives to ensure a smooth transition and resolve the mounting circular debt in the petroleum sector.

A dedicated Circular Debt Management Unit has been set up, and in-camera briefings will be held in upcoming meetings to address sensitive issues related to the reform agenda.

During the session, committee members also raised critical concerns, including K-Electric’s performance in Sindh, the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the future of captive power facilities, and the procedures for converting industrial gas meters.

