UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Proceeding Suspended Till Completion Of Quorum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

NA proceeding suspended till completion of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Lack of quorum led to suspension of National Assembly session on Friday.

Soon after, recitation of verses from Holy Quran, Naat and national anthem, Shiekh Fayyaz uddin pointed out the quorum.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar directed to make counting. However, the house was not in order and the proceeding was suspended till completion of the quorum.

Related Topics

National Assembly From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

26 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

45 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

45 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

55 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.