NA proceeding suspended till completion of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Lack of quorum led to suspension of National Assembly session on Friday.

Soon after, recitation of verses from Holy Quran, Naat and national anthem, Shiekh Fayyaz uddin pointed out the quorum.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar directed to make counting. However, the house was not in order and the proceeding was suspended till completion of the quorum.