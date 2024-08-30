NA Proceeding Suspended Till Completion Of Quorum
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended proceeding of the house till completion of the quorum.
Soon after the national anthem, MNA Shahid Khattak pointed out the quorum. The Speaker ordered to make counting but the house was not in order.
