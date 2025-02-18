NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Tuesday adjourned the House proceedings for 15 minutes due to lack of quorum.

Shortly after the session began, the Deputy Speaker invited Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, to present a resolution related to Kashmir.

However, opposition members stood up and requested for permission to speak on a point of order. Upon the Deputy Speaker’s refusal, Iqbal Afridi from the Sunni Ittehad Council pointed out the lack of quorum.

Following the objection, the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount, and after confirming the insufficient attendance, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

In response, Amir Muqam said that the Kashmir issue was a national matter and urged the opposition to allow him to present the resolution.

He highlighted that Pakistan expresses solidarity with the people of Kashmir every year on February 5.