NA Proceedings Adjourned For Due To Lack Of Quorum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday, adjourned the House proceedings for 15 minutes due to a lack of quorum.

Soon after the Question Hour began, opposition members requested the chair to allow them to speak on a point of order.

The Deputy Speaker reminded the House that the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had stated the

previous day that it had been agreed upon that no one would be allowed to speak on a point of order during Question Hour.

Upon the Deputy Speaker's refusal, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza from the Sunni Ittehad Council pointed out the lack of quorum.

Following this, the Deputy Speaker directed a headcount, and after confirming the insufficient attendance, he said that the House was not in order and adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

