Open Menu

NA Proceedings Adjourned Till Friday Due To Lack Of Quorum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM

NA proceedings adjourned till Friday due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday adjourned the House proceedings till Friday at 11:00 a.m. due to a lack of quorum.

Earlier, the session was briefly suspended for 15 minutes after opposition member Iqbal Afridi from the Sunni Ittehad Council pointed out the quorum shortly after proceedings began.

When the House reassembled after the break, the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount. Upon confirming the insufficient presence of members, he declared the House not in order and adjourned the sitting till Friday morning.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

8 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan