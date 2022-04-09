UrduPoint.com

NA Proceedings Resume After Around 3:32 Hour-adjournment

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 03:16 PM

The National Assembly on Saturday resumed its proceedings after a break of around 3:32 hour and expected to hold voting on no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, moved by opposition parties, in due course of time

Earlier, the speaker had suspended the proceedings at around 11:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. due to uproar when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking on floor of the House.

As the proceeding started in the morning, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on point of order called upon the Speaker to take up immediately the no confidence motion against leader of the House in light of Supreme Court decision and put it for voting.

He also asked the Speaker to play its constitutional role, to have his name written in history in golden words and did not follow dictation from anyone.

Shehbaz said April 7,2022 would be remembered a glowing and historic day in the country's history when the SC declared null and void the unconstitutional steps of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister and buried doctrine of necessity for ever.

The SC decision had made Pakistan's future bright, he added. He also saluted the joint opposition for struggling against the erroneous ruling.

Speaking on a point of order, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI government intended to tackle the resolution of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, jointly moved by the Opposition parties, in a constitutional, political and democratic way.

The minister said the government admitted that the motion against the Prime Minister was in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, which the Opposition had the right to move and the government had the duty to defend it.

He put on the record that the PTI government never intended to violate the constitution. "Respecting the Constitution is binding on all of us." The minister said the government had accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court in a Suo Moto case on the April 3 ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Qureshi also informed the House about an international conspiracy to change the democratically elected government and a 'threat letter' discussed in the National Security Committee meeting.

He said the government also wanted to hold an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security for briefing on the letter.

More Stories From Pakistan

