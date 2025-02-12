NA Proceedings Resume After Break
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly proceedings on Wednesday resumed after a break called due to a lack of quorum.
As the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa called for a headcount. After the counting, he declared the House in order and directed the commencement of the Question Hour.
