NA Proceedings Resume After Break
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly proceedings resumed on Tuesday after a break called due to the lack of quorum.
As the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa called for a headcount.
After the counting, he declared the House in order.
