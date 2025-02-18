Open Menu

NA Proceedings Resume After Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM

NA proceedings resume after break

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly proceedings resumed on Tuesday after a break called due to the lack of quorum.

As the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa called for a headcount.

After the counting, he declared the House in order.

