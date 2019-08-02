NA proceedings suspended for lack of quorum

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori Friday suspended the proceedings of the National Assembly due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori Friday suspended the proceedings of the National Assembly due to lack of quorum.

Sheikh Fayyaz uddin of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) pointed out the quorum.

After counting the Deputy Speaker said that the House was not in order and suspended the proceedings till completion of quorum.