NA Prorogued Sine Die
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The 46th session of National Assembly, which started on November 3 was prorogued here Tuesday after completion of its business.
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf read out the prorogation order issued by the President.
