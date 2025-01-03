NA Railways Panel Calls For Improved Punctuality, Strict Encroachment Action
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways emphasized the need for the Ministry of Railways to prioritize punctuality in train operations and take stern action against individuals encroaching on commercial land.
The committee meeting, chaired by Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA, in Lahore highlighted train punctuality as a major issue, to which the Chief Executive Officer responded that Pakistan Railways was working to improve it.
The committee was briefed by the Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Lahore, on various aspects, including the organizational
structure, human resources, jurisdiction, total track length, number of stations, closed sections, punctuality, commercial earnings, land
lease revenues, removed encroachments, encroached lands, infrastructure improvements, public facilities, measures to enhance
land revenue, and the work plan for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Lahore Division.
A committee member later inquired about the ministry’s policy on encroached land. The committee advised the Secretary of the Ministry
of Railways to provide a detailed briefing on the matter in the next meeting.
A committee member raised concerns about the security and cleanliness of the dry port, to which the Divisional Superintendent responded that
the issue was being addressed.
Another member inquired about improvements in Pakistan Railways’ public service.
The committee had directed the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways to provide a detailed briefing on the matter in the next
meeting. Following this, the committee visited the Lahore Railway Station and the Old Diesel Locomotive Shed of Pakistan Railways.
Later, the committee proceeded to the office of the Divisional Superintendent of the Workshops Division, Pakistan Railways, in
Mughalpura, where the concerned Divisional Superintendent briefed them on the overall workshops under his jurisdiction.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Railways briefed the committee on the history of the Workshops Division and informed them that the ministry
had halted the import of freight wagons, which were now being manufactured in Mughalpura to Chinese standards. The chairman
suggested increasing the capacity of freight trains to meet high demand, a suggestion acknowledged by the secretary. The committee
recommended that the ministry prioritize freight trains to boost revenue.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Ramesh Lal, Waseem Qadir, Ibrar Ahmad, Zulfiqar Bachani, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Shafqat Abbas, and
Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, along with senior officers from the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Railways panel calls for improved punctuality, strict encroachment action2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt completes establishment of modern cadet college in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects NRO for politicians, stresses accountability2 minutes ago
-
Two held with liquor and narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity12 minutes ago
-
27 shops demolished to pave way for 2 flyovers construction12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 8 accused over renting rules violations12 minutes ago
-
PM vows to combat challenge of misinformation, fake news on social media12 minutes ago
-
Work progress of Rescue 1122 new building reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions12 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee calls for regularisation of railway land, leasing commercial properties22 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp issues 434,161 challans in six months32 minutes ago