NA Reaffirms Pakistan's Relationship With Iran

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday emphasized the importance of Pakistan's relationship with its brotherly Islamic country Iran, highlighting the unity of the entire parliament and its members in nurturing these ties.

While presiding over the sitting, the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated, "We consider Iran as our brother."

He highlighted his meeting with President of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, where he was accompanied by a delegation comprising representatives from each political party from the lower house.

This gesture aimed to convey the message of the parliament's unity in strengthening relations with Iran, he added.

The Speaker emphasized that representation of each party in the House during his meeting with the Iranian President symbolized the parliament's deep respect for its guests and collective commitment to fostering friendly ties with Iran.

MNA Aamir Dogar condemned the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and emphasized the condemnation of Israel's atrocities against the innocent people of Gaza. He also praised Iran for standing against the aggression of Israel.

