NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, who paid rich tribute to the valour, courage, and sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution expressed grave concern over India’s continued efforts to consolidate its occupation of IIOJK and undermine its internationally recognized disputed status, particularly following its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

It said that any political process in IIOJK cannot serve as a substitute for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The resolution condemned systematic human rights violations in IIOJK under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice.

It rejected provocative statements by Indian political leaders and senior military officers regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The resolution stressed that the solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for lasting peace in South Asia.

The house demanded that India must improve the human rights situation in IIOJK, release all Kashmiri political prisoners, and repeal draconian emergency and counterterrorist laws.

The resolution called on India to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, enabling the Kashmiri people to determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite under UN supervision.

While speaking in the House the minister highlighted that February 5 is observed annually as “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination.

He said that the IIOJK dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved international conflicts on the UN Security Council’s agenda. He also said that numerous UN Security Council resolutions on the issue remain unimplemented despite the passage of more than seven decades.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people's just struggle, emphasizing that the Kashmir issue is not an individual or party matter but a collective concern for all Pakistanis.

Expressing gratitude to all members for supporting the resolution, he acknowledged the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders, including Yasin Malik, Musarat Alam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, and Asiya Andrabi, who remain imprisoned but steadfast in their struggle.

The minister lamented that thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred, thousands of women widowed, and children orphaned, while countless homes have been destroyed by the Indian forces.

He urged the UN to fulfill its responsibility by ensuring the implementation of its resolutions for a just and lasting solution to the dispute.

PTI member Amir Dogar stressed that the Kashmir issue belongs to the entire nation and that all Pakistanis stand united with the people of Kashmir.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders criticized the opposition for its past handling of the Kashmir issue, particularly in response to India's unilateral actions on August 5, 2019.

He recalled that after returning from a U.S. visit, the then-prime minister had declared a major diplomatic victory. However, within weeks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and integrated it into India.

He lamented that while the world expected a strong response from Pakistan, the previous government’s Primary reaction was to hold a symbolic half-hour traffic stoppage on Fridays, which was widely ridiculed.

“This response only emboldened Modi. The world expected Pakistan to take decisive action, but instead, we became a spectacle by stopping traffic signals for 30 minutes in our own country,” he added.