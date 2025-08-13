NA reaffirms to safeguard country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) On the eve of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The resolution was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on behalf of all parties in the House.

The House paid gratitude to the historic struggle and unparalleled sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the founders of Pakistan, culminating in the creation of an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947.

The House recognized the significance of the Markaa-e-Haq, a glorious victory of the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan against unprovoked military provocation by India.

The House acknowledged the unwavering resolve, courage, contributions and professionalism of the Armed Forces, all branches of the security apparatus, and civil heroes, whose dedication and sacrifices have been instrumental in safeguarding and strengthening the nation.

The resolution also appreciated the unity, resilience, and patriotism of the people of Pakistan, who stood shoulder to shoulder with their Armed Forces at that critical hour, and pays rich tribute to the martyrs and ghazis whose sacrifices preserved the freedom, dignity, and honour of the country.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and friendly relations with all neighbours on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and non-interference, the resolution maintained an unflinching resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty against any aggression.

The House urged all citizens to work collectively for the prosperity, unity, and progress of Pakistan, drawing inspiration from the spirit of sacrifice, discipline, and national pride.