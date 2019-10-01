NA refers 40 private members' bills to relevant Committees

The National Assembly on Tuesday took up most of the legislative agenda appearing on Orders of the Day and referred 40 private members' bills to relevant Standing Committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The National Assembly on Tuesday took up most of the legislative agenda appearing on Orders of the Day and referred 40 private members' bills to relevant Standing Committees.

A total of 32 bills of a PTI lawmaker Syed Fakhar Imam were clubbed together and these were considered as presented in the House.

These bills were the Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2019; . the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) (Amendment), Bill, 2019; the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Protection Against Harassment of women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Insurance Corporation (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan (Reorganization and Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Capital Territory Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Security) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Terrorist Affected Areas (Special Court) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Banking Companies (Recovery of Loans, Advances, Credits and Finances) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Defamation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Regional Development Finance Corporation and Small Business Finance Corporation (Amalgamation and Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (Re-organization and Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the General Statistics (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Federal Ombudsmen Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Later, Fakhar Imam also chaired the most of the sitting as he was named in the Panel of Chairpersons at the beginning of the session.

The House also witnessed introduction of eight other private members' bills which were also referred to the concerned Standing Committees for further consideration. These bills were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 179); the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019; the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (section 325) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 239); The House rejected two bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 41 and 91) and the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 while two other legislative proposal � the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 27) � were deferred.

The bills not considered by the House were the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2019; the Islamic Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 140B); the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Transfer of Evacuee Land (Katchi Abadi) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Emergency Madadgar (Protection from Civil and Criminal Liabilities) Bill, 2019; the Foreign Exchange (Prevention of Payments) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019; the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019.