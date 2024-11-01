NA Refers Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, To Committee For Review
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday referred the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, to the relevant committee for further consideration and deliberation.
The bill was introduced in the House by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.
