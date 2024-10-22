NA refers Constitution Amendment Bill to committee

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred a bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024] (Article 140A) to the relevant committee for further deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday referred a bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024] (Article 140A) to the relevant committee for further deliberation.

The bill was moved by MQM leader Muhammad Javed Hanif Khan.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, said that the government had no objections to the bill and agreed to its referral to the committee.

The bill’s mover, along with Syed Mustafa Kamal, highlighted its key features, and said that the devolution of powers would enable the people to address their issues more effectively at the local level.