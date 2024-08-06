Open Menu

NA Refers Four Bills To Concerned Committee For Further Deliberation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NA refers four bills to concerned committee for further deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday referred four bills to the concerned committee for further deliberation and consideration.

The bills included, Bill to make provisions to specifically criminalize acid and burn related violence by providing fair and speedy trial of such heinous offence and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto [The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2024], Bill further to amend the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017 [The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2024], Bill to restrain the solemnization of child marriages in the Islamabad Capital Territory [The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2024] and Bill to provide for the establishment of RAVI Institute (RI) Sahiwal [The RAVI Institute (RI) Sahiwal Bill, 2024].

The House referred amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, to the concerned committee for review.

APP/zah-sra

