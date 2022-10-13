UrduPoint.com

NA Refers Notice Related To Vacant Seats In PIMS To Standing Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly referred a calling attention notice to relevant standing committee which was regarding non-appointment of Professor Doctors and Associate Professor Doctors in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) Islamabad against the posts lying vacant from the last many years.

Five lawmakers including MNAs Aliya Kamran (MMAP), Muhammad Anwar (MMA), Jam Abdul Karim Bijar (PPPP), Tahira Aurangzeb (PML-N), Shahnaz Saleem Malik (PML-N) sponsored this joint calling attention notice.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro initially responded to this calling attention notice but the movers did not get satisfied with the answer.

Responding to the queries of one of the movers MNA Aliya Kamran, Parliamentary Secretary said that these seats would be filled through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) after reversal of the Medical Teaching Institute Act, 2021.

She also agreed with the proposal of the mover to refer the notice to the relevant committee following which Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani referred it to committee for further deliberations.

Likewise, another calling attention notice regarding charging of tv fee in electricity bills of the Mosques in the country was also referred to the relevant Standing Committee of Energy. Parliamentary Secretary for Energy (Power Division) Rana Iradat Sharif Khan said that those Mosques giving TV fee should approach WAPDA office in their relevant area and submit application to change the consumer category.

At the time of applying for new electricity connection, it is essential to mention consumer category which is mostly left blank and such consumers are considered as domestic consumers.

The administration of mosques should submit application to the change the category following which no TV fee would be charged from them. However, the Deputy Speaker Zahid Durraini referred the notice to the relevant committee which was sponsored by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMAP), Ahmad Hussan Deharr (PTI), Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali (PTI), Saira Bano (GDA) and Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer (PTI).

