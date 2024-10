NA refers Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill 2024 to committee for review

National Assembly here on Tuesday referred a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973 [The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024] to the concerned committee for further consideration and deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) National Assembly here on Tuesday referred a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973 [The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024] to the concerned committee for further consideration and deliberation.

The bill was introduced in the House by senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Rafiullah.