NA refers six private members’ bills to committees for review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday referred six private members’ bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation and consideration.

The bills included, the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 [The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2025], compulsory blood test for the proposed spouse for Thalassemia [The Islamabad Capital Territory Compulsory Thalassemia Screening Bill, 2025], the Corporate Social Responsibility in Profit-making Companies [The Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2025], the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025] (Article 59), to establish an effective system of protection, relief and rehabilitation of women, children and any vulnerable person against domestic violence [The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025] and the Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) Ordinance, 1966 [The Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) (Amendment) Bill, 2025].

APP/zah-sra