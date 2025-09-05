NA refers two bills to committees; lays ordinances, reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Friday referred two bills to the relevant committees for further deliberation.

The bills included The Environmentally Sound Management of Inventory of Hazardous Material on Ships Bill, 2025 and The Transfer of Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The House also laid two ordinances: the Virtual Assets Ordinance, 2025 (No. VII of 2025)—already laid in the Senate on August 15, 2025—as required under clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution, and the Frontier Constabulary (Re-Organisation) Ordinance, 2025 (No.

VIII of 2025), under the same provision.

In addition, reports of standing committees were presented before the House. The Annual Report 2024 of the Election Commission of Pakistan, in accordance with subsection (2) of Section 16 of the Elections Act, 2017, and the Annual Report 2021-22 of the Council of Islamic Ideology, as required under Article 230 of the Constitution, were also laid.

