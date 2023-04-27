NA rejects motion to table another bill for expenses of provincial elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday rejected the motion for tabling another bill related to charged expenditures for general elections purposes in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the motion which was rejected by the House. Following the directions of the Supreme Court to allocate Rs.

21 billion for elections in two provinces, the minister said that a money bill was introduced in the House which was rejected. Moreover, he said that this House did not give the nod for a grant of Rs. 21 billion as a supplementary grant for holding elections.

The minister again sought the permission of the House for a grant of Rs. 21 billion as per the apex court's directions and moved a motion for approval of the House to move any other bill in this regard. But the House rejected the motion for any such move.