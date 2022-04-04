UrduPoint.com

NA Ruling, Dissolution Of Assemblies: SC To Resume Suo Moto Hearing Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2022 | 11:37 AM

NA ruling, dissolution of assemblies: SC to resume suo moto hearing today

The top court yesterday issued notices to political parties, interior and defense secretaries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2022) The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the suo-moto notice today of the prevailing political situation in the country.

Earlier, a three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Omar Atta Bindiyal, Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo-moto notice yesterday and later adjourned the hearing till today.

The court issued notices to political parties Interior and Defence Secretaries. The Chief Justice took the suo-moto notice as a result of situation emerged after the Deputy Speaker National Assembly rejected the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister without holding voting on it.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Supreme Court rejected a request to suspend the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri regarding the no-confidence motion.

However, the Chief Justice ordered that the PPP’s request be accepted. He said the court would review the Deputy Speaker’s actions.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said all orders and actions initiated by the Prime Minister and the President regarding dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court’s order.

He said law and order situation in the country should not deteriorate, instructing all political parties to act responsibly.

The Chief Justice said no unconstitutional step should be taken by any state institution and that no one should try to take advantage of the situation. He also ordered the interior and defence secretaries to brief the court on the law and order situation.

